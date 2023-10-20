Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $105,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.27. The company had a trading volume of 368,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,824. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

