Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,115 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $141,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.36. 2,155,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

