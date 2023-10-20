Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 3,958,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,974,652. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

