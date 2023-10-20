Keybank National Association OH Has $109.30 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,567 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $109,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 827,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

