Keybank National Association OH Has $340.32 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,117 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.35% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $340,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,134,526 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

