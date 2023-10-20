Keybank National Association OH Has $52.36 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.56% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $52,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

INSP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.23. 72,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.46. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.