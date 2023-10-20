Keybank National Association OH Has $64.64 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.19% of Cummins worth $64,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

