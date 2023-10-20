Keybank National Association OH Has $66.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 543,875 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

