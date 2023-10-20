Keybank National Association OH Has $80.87 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 126,759 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $80,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,695,059. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

