Keybank National Association OH Has $95.24 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $95,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.92. The stock had a trading volume of 277,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

