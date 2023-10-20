Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $50,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

