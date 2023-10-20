Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,188 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.40% of iShares Gold Trust worth $108,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,840,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,285. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

