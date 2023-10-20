Keybank National Association OH Invests $51.87 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 638,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,866,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.14% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,090,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,310,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,147,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEHC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 343,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,273. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

