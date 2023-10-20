Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 574,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,460. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

