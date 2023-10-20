Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,011 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 8,551,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,839,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

