Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,309 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 49,546 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $98,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 2,260,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.