Keybank National Association OH Purchases 68,696 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $60,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

