Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 75.5% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.30.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.30. 809,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,900. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

