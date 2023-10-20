Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 28,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.32 and a 200-day moving average of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.31 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

