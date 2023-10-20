Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 780,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

