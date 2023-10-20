Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $132,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.79. The stock had a trading volume of 400,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.