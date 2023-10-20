Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,157 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $193,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $468.15. 253,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $466.87 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

