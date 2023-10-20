Keybank National Association OH Sells 215,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.35% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,169,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.43. The stock had a trading volume of 726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.