Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,304 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $55,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,659. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $134.81 and a one year high of $240.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

