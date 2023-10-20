Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,908 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,382. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.96. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

