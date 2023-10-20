Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $198,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $562.72. The stock had a trading volume of 259,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.47 and its 200 day moving average is $532.55. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

