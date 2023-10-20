Keybank National Association OH Sells 55,780 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.44% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $96,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,589. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

