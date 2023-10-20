Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,380 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Republic Services worth $82,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. 164,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,117. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

