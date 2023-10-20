Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $485.34. 66,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.11 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

