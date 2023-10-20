KeyCorp Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

