Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):

10/18/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

10/12/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $39.00.

10/5/2023 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 171,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

