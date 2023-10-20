Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

