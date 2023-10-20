Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

