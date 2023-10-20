Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
