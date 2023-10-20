Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.49

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 285924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5601218 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

