KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 685,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,177. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 98,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

