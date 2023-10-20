KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

