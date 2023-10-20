KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:KIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.46.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
