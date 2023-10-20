Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.