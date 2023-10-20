Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

