Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 2,225 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 5,013,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,995,635. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.