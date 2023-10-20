Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 2,680 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

