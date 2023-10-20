Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 350 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $298,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $13.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.07. The stock had a trading volume of 276,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $347.29 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

