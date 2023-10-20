Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.99. 41,390,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,841,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.19. The company has a market cap of $682.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.