Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 13,315 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

FIS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

