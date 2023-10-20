Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.93. 1,274,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

