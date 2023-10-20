Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 59,708 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 191.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,708 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Zscaler worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 513,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

