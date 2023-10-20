Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. 1,033,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

