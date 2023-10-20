Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.29%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

