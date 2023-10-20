Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $124.29. 308,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.