Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

AMD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 16,248,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,259,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

